We should have a pretty good idea of data, with cases and symptoms, hospitalizations that have been tracked during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still a few key details for re-engaging with the public that we need to have a good grasp of moving forward.
Increased testing, that’s a big part of it, which would mean testing not only for infection, but for antibodies and possibly even testing asymptotic people in high-risk positions. Oklahoma, still really hasn’t tested a ton of people. Now, we could be a couple of infection generations in, meaning the disease has come and gone for a lot of people in isolation, but we don’t really know all about the risk of reinfection, or even how the disease spreads. We’ve been pretty well shut down, now we’re going back out. We’re testing more and more, but we have a long way to go.
If we run into a testing shortage, do we shut back down?
Another thing, is contact tracing, which would mean tracking a person’s infection, and trying to track down anyone who they may have had contact with for the last couple of weeks. Had we have been able to do that from the start, things would look very different right now. But, this disease is tough because of its long incubation period. It’s still tough, and we haven’t been given a blueprint for what a contact tracing response is supposed to look like.
If we learn of an infection that we are unable to trace, do we shut back down?
We believe in optimism, but we also believe in science. We’d like for science to be in the driver’s seat for a little while longer.
