For the most part, we think we can handle the truth.
We might not be able to prevent buying up all the bread and milk before an ice storm, nor buying all the toilet paper and hamburger before a quarantine, but knowing that nothing we can do will stop these kinds of freak-outs should tell us that most of us can handle bad news fairly well. Or at least we won’t devolve into a Mad Max future after a couple of months.
So why are officials still so loath to give us the straight dope?
Without digging into conspiracies of the virus’ origin, we do know that China withheld information for quite awhile that could have been useful for people whose job it is to mitigate outbreaks.
Didn’t work out so well.
We don’t know exactly when the virus arrived in our country, but we do know that as we were finding out about it, people in very powerful positions thought our main priority as a country was to keep everyone calm and keep our stock market from plunging.
Not the best policy.
And, as we started to see cases grow in Oklahoma, whenever the governor got in front of cameras, or even in news releases, those people thought it was important to remind us that the flu has killed a lot of people and this hasn’t.
That’s what the kids call “exposing an old take.” They might even pull up the video or quote and sarcastically reply, “This aged well.”
The messaging, the image-protecting, all of the pacifying that was attempted has not aged well. The lesson should be, especially mired as we are in the constant spamming of misinformation, is that honesty is always the best policy. Even if you think it’s going to freak people out, we deserve the truth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.