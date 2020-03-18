When the Oklahoma State Department of Health released its daily numbers regarding the coronavirus, a new county was on the list.
Pawnee County is listed as having one positive case of COVID-19.
Other counties affected are Canadian with two cases, Cleveland with four, Jackson with one, Kay with two, Oklahoma with 14, Payne with one and Tulsa with four.
The number of positive cases in-state increased from 17 to 29, as of Wednesday morning. The number of negative cases jumped from 247 to 378 and there are 110 pending results.
