The Payne County election board is postponing elections that were originally scheduled for April.
Due to social distancing measures against the novel coronavirus, the State Election Board Secretary declared an election emergency Tuesday, which gave local election boards the authority to move April elections to the June 30 ballot. The June 30 election is a primary for county, state and Congressional offices.
The April 7 ballot originally had school board elections for Stillwater, Glencoe and Yale. Stillwater and Glencoe school board elections have officially been moved to June 30, but the Payne County Election Board is still waiting to hear from Yale officials. If Yale cannot confirm a change in the election date change, they would have no choice but to run the election April 7. Yale does have some other options for elections outside of June 30, according to the Payne County election board.
There is no need for primary or runoff elections among the county races because no more than two candidates are running for each school board position. The Stillwater Board of Education has two offices up for election. Candidates for Office No. 5 are Steve Hallgren and Ashley K. Moore. Candidates for Office No. 4 are Dustin Reavis and Melody Wright. In Glencoe, Nicole Currant and Jason Harting are running for Office No. 5. In Yale, Marty Foutch and Dustin Mueggenborg are running for Office No. 5. Deadline to register for this vote is March 13.
“We are in uncharted waters here, so I am hopeful we have found a sensible solution that is consistent with the spirit of the law and avoids bureaucratic overreach by state election officials,” State School Board Sec. Paul Ziriax said. “As Oklahoma’s chief election official, I strongly urge school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties with April 7 elections to take immediate action to reschedule and help efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”
One thing to note for Glencoe voters is a change in Precinct 406. Anyone who formerly voted at the Glencoe Community Center will now be voting at Glencoe City Hall, 220 W. Shepard St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.