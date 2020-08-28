Payne County's extended emergency declaration allows it to apply for aid for its COVID-19 response.
The county has already received some funding administered through the State of Oklahoma under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding, who is responsible for facility management of the County Administration Building and the Payne County Courthouse, said the county received $59,000 from its first application and an estimated additional $8,000-$9,000 from a second.
A third request that includes $8,000 for portable radios, in addition to other items, is still outstanding.
In addition, the county has received a federal grant from a different program, applied for by the District Attorney’s Office, that covers expenses related to COVID-19 specifically for offices in the County Courthouse.
Reding said part of the county’s CARES Act funding will be used to cover the cost of taking the annual deep cleaning of the County Administration Building and courthouse to the next level.
UV air purifiers were also added to the air handling systems for both buildings at a cost of $8,000 for the courthouse and $6,000 for the administration building, he said.
The systems slow the air flow before it passes through the filters and uses short-wave ultraviolet light to kill microorganisms like bacteria, mold and viruses.
Reding said he has always been concerned about air quality as it contributes to the comfort of the buildings he is responsible for overseeing.
COVID-19 has raised the issue of indoor air quality in public buildings and factors like humidity appear to impact how easily the virus spreads through the air.
The air purification systems the county purchased should be good for 10 years, he said.
The portable radios will help county personnel communicate at events like drive-through immunization or testing clinics, if those are needed, Reding said. They will be useful in other situations as well.
Their $8,000 cost covers 12 radios and the antennae and other equipment to go with them. The radios will be on the same frequency used by the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
Cleaning supplies are an ongoing expense and hand sanitizer is another, he said.
The county stocked up on Personal Protective Equipment early and with the help of donations and additional supplies from the state, has maintained an adequate supply, Reding said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.