More than 2,000 people entered the City of Stillwater and Stillwater Medical Center’s vaccination incentive raffle, according to City communications director Dawn Jones.
She told City Council during Monday’s regular meeting that the Payne County Health Department had also reported another 2,200 residents had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since Aug. 17, though the numbers are not entirely related – any Stillwater resident who could prove vaccination status from any point leading up to the drawing was eligible.
There were 44 prizes raffled to people who participated in contest, Jones reported. Twenty people won the top prize of $5,000. They also gave away four pairs of club level OSU Football seats, 10 gift cards for $100 to Aspen and 10 gift cards for $50 to Marble Slab.
As of Monday, Jones said they were still contacting prize winners. Winners’ names were announced via Facebook Live, and on the municipal TV station from the drawing at City Hall. The video is still available for viewing on the City of Stillwater’s YouTube page.
Jones thanked partners Visit Stillwater and the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and Stillwater Medical. The drawing also served as the culmination of Healthcare Worker Appreciation Week in the Sleeves Up Stillwater Campaign.
“Throughout the past six weeks, we have worked together to ensure this campaign was successful and that more resident engaged in health initiatives to prevent and slow the spread of COVID,” Jones said. “More became vaccinated, if allowable with their personal health, and healthcare professionals know we sincerely appreciate their efforts to heal hurts and save lives.”
Jones also said that the most recent vaccination report, from Sept. 28, showed that 55.9 percent of Payne County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccination.
“We would like to thank the Payne County Health Department for their selfless service and leadership to sere throughout this health crisis and Oklahoma State University, Stillwater Public Schools, Meridian Technology Center and all organizations that continue to provide vaccination opportunities. The increase in vaccinations is a united effort and we are grateful to all who continue to help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.