Although the Payne County Board of Commissioners voted last week to have Motorola Solutions build and equip an emergency radio system for the county – an extension of one the City of Stillwater bought for $6.7 million in December – the board has agreed to hear a proposal from another provider.
Motorola’s representatives and Payne County’s emergency managers have repeatedly cited integration between the city and county systems, which were originally intended to be one countywide system, as a strong selling point for the Motorola system.
The upgraded, 800 MHz system would allow every emergency response agency in the county to tie into the OKWIN statewide emergency response network and communicate with agencies like the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Rob Hill, emergency management director for the City of Stillwater, has explained to both the Stillwater City Council and the Payne County Board of Commissioners.
Hill researched and developed the original concept for a countywide system. When the countywide approach was delayed due to a lack of funding, the City of Stillwater proceeded with its portion to stay ahead of a Jan. 1 price increase Motorola had announced.
Payne County’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management Troy Choplin has requested money from $15.9 million in federal funds the county is set to receive through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay for the county’s portion of the system.
The county system will cover unincorporated areas and provide communications for all agencies in the county – except Stillwater – along with their dispatch centers.
L3 Harris representative Jason LaForge, a company that serves the defense, commercial and public safety sectors, previously told the commissioners his company could provide a compatible system for less than Motorola, which was selected through state contract without a competitive bidding process.
“If you had went through the competitive process even if you still wanted to buy Motorola at the end of the day, you should have done that because their price would have dropped significantly by going through the competitive process,” LaForge told the commissioners. “That is ARPA money, that is federal money, that is my tax dollars too, that is not just Payne County and the City of Stillwater. Sadly, the City of Stillwater borrowed the money and they overpaid by millions of dollars.”
The previous week, District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett had suggested hiring a consultant to develop specs for the county system and then putting out a request for proposals. The cost of the consultant would be well worth the money the county might save, he said.
Cavett was outvoted 2-1 as the other commissioners decided to go with Motorola without bidding.
District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier said he didn’t believe the two systems were really being presented in an “apples to apples” way because the L3 Harris estimate, although lower, didn’t mention three towers that would need to be built.
Motorola’s plan includes those towers at a cost of $1 million each, accounting for most of the difference in price, he said.
LaForge told the commissioners the proposal his company is making will connect the Payne County network to the Broken Arrow core provided by L3Harris to increase savings. It would use the ISSI interface to communicate seamlessly with the City of Stillwater and OKWIN state system which use Motorola, Chairman Chris Reding said.
On April 28, the commissioners committed to using Motorola Solutions to provide the radio network at a cost of $9.6 million. Specific details about the number and quality of radios and radio towers Motorola has planned have not been released and the commissioners have not signed a contract with Motorola.
If the commitment is confirmed, the commissioners will have to cut $3.6 million from other spending categories identified in a budget estimate already provided for the county’s ARPA funding.
Those categories include $1.05 million for nonprofit organizations, $700,000 for premium pay for county employees, $2 million each for Districts 1 and 3, and $3 million for District 2, where Reding would like to finish the third floor of the county administration building.
The other uses include grants to nonprofit organizations in the county and projects in the smaller communities.
But no commitments can be made until the cost of the radio system has been finalized, Reding has said.
Attorney David Floyd appeared before the commissioners Monday to report he had filed a quarterly report with the federal government on the ARPA funds County Treasurer Carla Manning has already received.
The county has one-half of the nearly $15.9 million it will receive from the United States Treasury.
Chairman Chris Reding said he is looking for documentation to confirm that Payne County will receive the second half of the ARPA funds.
The Treasury department was reluctant to put anything in writing about the receipt of those funds, Floyd said. The second payment is conditional upon the county qualifying for the funds. He estimated the remaining funds would be received in October, one year after the first payment.
Floyd said his office would wait for the commissioners to provide revisions to the preliminary ARPA budget estimate he provided them in March.
The budget estimate at that time listed $6 million for the emergency radio network.
LaForge warned the commissioners that the State OKWIN system will be re-bid and said Motorola might not be selected as the provider for that network.
The City of Tulsa owns the core for the OKWIN system and if Motorola is not selected as the provider, Payne County could be charged a significant access fee for that system, he said.
LaForge asked to be put on the next meeting agenda so he can provide a price for the countywide emergency radio network his company would provide.
Reding agreed, saying, “We look forward to seeing your diagram next week.”
