A Perkins woman has died from COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH reported 14 deaths earlier today, though none identified from the past 24 hours. The fatal case from Perkins was a woman in the 65-and-up age range. It is the fifth overall fatality from COVID-19 in Payne County.
Perkins has had a total of 47 confirmed positive total cases with 37 listed as recoveries.
There were 13 other deaths reported in Oklahoma Tuesday: Five in Rogers County – all men in the 65-older; two were in Canadian County – a man in the 50-64 group and a woman in the 65-older group; two in Pittsburg County – a woman and a man in the 65-older group; a man in Cherokee County 65-older; a woman in Oklahoma County 50-64; a man in Pushmatah County, 65-older and a woman in Tulsa County in the 50-64 group.
There are now 744 total COVID-19 deaths in the state. There have been 54,172 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
In Stillwater, it was one of the lowest days for new cases the entire month, with just five new cases being reported Tuesday.
