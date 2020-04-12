Kindness is not so easily encumbered.
Relationships, school, and even church are having to be accomplished through screens. Work is suspended for many. Money is scarce. So is ground beef and toilet paper. Kindness, though, remains in abundance.
• Virginia Gengler turned 80 Friday, and her family couldn’t be with her to celebrate. The Joy Bag ladies of University Heights Baptist Church, the same group who have sewn an incredible number of cloth masks, threw her a drive-by celebration.
Virginia’s Cottage Gardens neighbors also came out to add to the well-wishers, making signs and making sure to stick to their social distancing.
• Distractions are also important. Isolation is tough on the body and mind. Games, books, movies, they all play a role. Not everyone can stream “Tiger King.” What did Brooke Thorne do? She decided to sort through all their old DVDs, wrap them and create mystery boxes that neighbors could grab from a box.
• Easter, outside of the strictly religious sense, might be a time for children to enjoy hunting easter eggs, getting new clothes and enjoying an Easter basket’s worth of candy. The City of Yale, Yale EMS and Yale Police Department made the holiday as special as they possibly could. They created and gave away 60 Easter baskets, delivered by Easter bunny on patrol with police.
“Easter is a time for hope and new beginnings,” Yale PD’s social media post reads. “Things may look dark now, but we will work together and come out of this stronger as a community.”
• The Stillwater PD and Fire Department also stepped up to make a child’s day more special recently. They had a drive-by parade with flashing lights and the whole for Colton’s 5th birthday party.
• People continue to help out Stillwater Medical, the people on the front lines of the pandemic. Dearingers delivered boxes upon boxes of masks to SMC.
Lowe’s Home Improvement of Stillwater built and donated IV poles to SMC in preparation for a possible influx of patients.
Anyone wanting to help out with Stillwater Medical, the Foundation has set up a portal of information at https://smc-foundation.org/emergency-relief-fund/
Have an example of kindness in the community you’d like to see in the paper? Send to editor@stwnewspress.com.
