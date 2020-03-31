Q5: Stillwater Chamber of Commerce sponsors local gift cart giveaway

Aubrie Bowlan, Communications Coordinator for the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, talks about latest round of the Chamber’s Gift Card Giveaway and how you can help support local businesses being hurt by COVID-19 social distancing measures.
1. So basically what is the gift card giveaway?
The Chamber purchases gift cards from member businesses, retailers and restaurants. We don’t ask them to donate, we buy them from the business and people can buy chances to win them. We started with $1,000 and we put the proceeds back into the next round. We just want to keep it going.
2. What made the Chamber of Commerce decide to do this?
It’s a way to help local businesses. we call it our stimulus package. Our purpose is to show support for local businesses at a time when they really need it. A lot of Stillwater businesses already operate on pretty thin margins and they’re losing business. We wanted to not just show support but also provide an avenue for others to show support.
3. How exactly does it work?
We take the cards and pool them together. There are 32 gift cards in each round, one worth $100, five worth $50 and the remainder are worth $25 each. Each $10 entry can be purchased online and people can buy more than one. We’ll hold a drawing for the grand prize at 9 a.m. on April 6. The winners of the lower denominations pick from the remaining options.
4. What else are you trying to accomplish with this?
We want to show people that it’s really easy to buy these gift cards and certificates. Hopefully, they’ll be inspired to buy more on their own. Some businesses didn’t have a card or certificate so we kind of designed them ourselves. Everyone is being pretty flexible. It’s just a way we can all help float them through this period.
5. Where can people learn more about this and buy entries?
They can find information about it and a list of the gift cards in this round at stillwaterchamber.org/giftcards/. The Gift Card Giveaway is set up as an event and to buy chances you just click on the link to RSVP for the event. It gives you the option to select more than one, so you can buy more than one chance. You pay online and we mail the cards.
- Michelle Charles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.