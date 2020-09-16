Stillwater Public Schools has called for a special meeting of the Board of Education that could further determine protocol on in-person classroom instruction and extracurricular activities.
The meeting will be entirely, virtual, beginning 5:30 p.m. Thursday, streaming live on https://livestream.com/stillwaterschools/2020sept17sp.
On the agenda for Thursday, the board president will first report on member appointments to the Policy Review Committee and the Alternative Schedule Committee. In the next action the board will consider and vote to revise the SPS School Safety Protocols for Instruction and finally consider and vote to approve the SPS Health and Safety Protocols for Athletics and Extracurricular Activities.
Thursday’s meeting does not have a place for public comment on the agenda, but that can be typical of special meetings.
Many parents and students have publicly demonstrated opposition to not having in-person classes and this week’s cancellation of sports. SPS has not had in-person instruction, outside of special services, since the first week of school, which only lasted two days. This week was the first week for cancellation of extracurricular activities.
Payne County last week moved in the state education department’s COVID-19 guidance red zone. SPS had adopted protocols for when to go in-person or online, but had not yet approved protocols for extracurriculars. That decision was made by the administration Monday, though Superintendent Marc Moore has said in previous meetings that his decisions would be guided by the protocols not yet adopted.
