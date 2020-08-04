Unless the number of COVID-19 infections in Payne County rises dramatically, students in Stillwater who are expecting to attend class in-person, should be able to. At least for now.
The Stillwater Board of Education on Tuesday adopted a set of safety protocols that implement a shift from in-person to distance learning for most students, based on community spread.
The board decided against starting the year using distance learning for at least the first few weeks, as several other school districts have done.
But that could change from week to week as the number of COVID-19 infections rises and falls. School administrators will also be monitoring the availability of substitute teachers and the number of absences among students and staff as indicators.
The board authorized Superintendent Marc Moore to make decisions for the following week based on numbers released each Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Traditional in-person, on-site instruction remains in place as long as the district is in Yellow status, which is between 1.43 to 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 people.
That's where Stillwater is currently, although Superintendent Moore said staff has come to realize the district is closer to reaching the orange level than they had thought. Throughout July, the number ranged from 7.78-12, he said.
The first level of Orange, between 14.39 to 24 new daily cases per 100,000, would trigger a temporary shift to distance learning until numbers dropped.
Superintendent Moore predicts SPS could be pushed into Orange with positive infections once testing comes back for OSU students returning in the fall.
The school district's safety protocols use a color-coded chart with five tiers that determines whether in-person instruction will be offered or the school will transition to distance learning based on the number of positive cases in Payne County. Stillwater's numbers can be provided but it might be best to stick with county numbers since Stillwater Public Schools has students who live outside the city limits, Superintendent Moore said.
The decisions the board made weren't easy and several board members said the responsibility was weighing heavily on them as they attempted to balance the safety of teachers and staff, the needs of working parents and the physical, educational and emotional needs of students.
"I’ve struggled all day reading the pleas from parents to begin in-person, traditional school and the requests from teachers and staff to go online," Board President Mitsi Andrews said with emotion in her voice as she read a prepared statement. "I recognize that there will be many hurdles to take if this board goes the distance learning path. I worry about the risk of having in-person classes. I worry about the children that will be home struggling with distance learning. I worry about the emotional toll on both teachers and students. Neither situation is ideal and for that, I struggle to find answers.
"... The reality is that the rates will probably increase and this district will be forced to go to distance learning. I worry that one death in our district will be one too many for me and that burden weighs very heavy on me. I do acknowledge that parents and children want normalcy but normalcy doesn’t exist when dealing with COVID. The school year will be a challenge for all involved. It will not be an easy decision, I ask for patience prayers and grace. This decision will be difficult and I just ask parents to help us by recognizing that we may be in the orange zone by next week and in-person, traditional classes may no be an option. We are giving this our best efforts and we are trying to navigate a very difficult arena with a virus that we cannot control. Please understand that we are trying."
Board members Ashley Moore and Camille DeYong also said they were affected by the many emails they had received and read before the meeting.
The board members ultimately said they preferred being able to provide instruction in the classroom if at all possible but acknowledged it might not always be possible.
Not having the children on site creates its own issues, with concerns about parents who have to work and don't have childcare, students who rely on school meals to eat and what happens in cases of abuse when teachers can't actually see the children and catch the signs.
"We're all on the same page," Ashley Moore said. "We sometimes have to pick the best worst option."
Moore said she and her husband are both working parents whose own children would be home alone all day trying to do online school, a situation that isn't the best way for them to learn.
Many many parents had indicated they like the protocols developed by the district's task force, she said. That made her feel safe sending her own children to school.
DeYong said if the district has to adopt an A/B schedule with alternating groups of students in the building or shift at least temporarily to online instruction, the community will need to step up and help instead of expecting the school district to operate as the sole safety net.
"The net is getting holes in it," she said.
Vice President Tim Riley said he believes the responsibility for providing child care needs to rest at least partially on employers and not just on the school district.
Some details remain unsettled as the district races to prepare for an Aug. 20 start date. The board will meet again Tuesday for an update and to hear from Superintendent Moore about how the district could implement an A/B schedule if needed.
"I wish we were in the position to do no harm, but we're in a position of having to do the least harm to the least number of people," DeYong said. "There is no right answer. That's the bottom line here."
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
