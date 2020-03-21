Oklahoma has faced many challenges in its 112 years. World Wars, the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression, recessions, oil busts, deadly tornadoes, flooding, and even terrorism. But we prevailed. As Oklahoma is increasingly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we must remember – we are going to be all right. But that means all of us must do our part to keep one another safe.
At the Capitol, we worked quickly this past week to pass legislation to give temporary authority to local and county government entities to reach required quorums for meetings via teleconferencing or videoconferencing. The public would still have to be able to access the meetings, either by phone or online, but the point is to enable social distancing and reduce the risk of virus spread. The governor signed that bill into law on Wednesday.
It was also announced this week that the Oklahoma Tax Commission had approved an order to allow all individual and other non-corporate tax filers to defer up to $1 million of state income tax (including self-employment tax) payments due on April 15 until July 15, without penalties or interest. This matches the federal guidance issued by the IRS as a result of President Trump’s emergency declaration pursuant to the Stafford Act, and also allows corporate taxpayers a similar deferment of up to $10 million of state income tax payments without penalties or interest.
An emergency declaration by the State Election Board has cleared the way for school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move their April 7 elections to another date – the next available date would be June 30, which is when the State Primary election had already been scheduled.
You may have heard that a staff member at the Senate tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the nature of our workspaces and the fact that each member returns to communities throughout the state, medical providers recommended testing – a private lab was used for this and each person’s insurance will be billed.
I want to thank the many friends, family and constituents who’ve reached out to me to see how I’m doing. I am fine and doing my part to self-isolate to be safe, but all of us in the Senate are working remotely to ensure business continues to be done. Discussions continue on the budget, which is increasingly impacted by oil and gas prices and the economic impact of COVID-19.
Cities and towns throughout the state have begun taking steps to reduce virus spread with emergency declarations impacting gatherings in public parks and facilities as well as limitations on restaurants and other businesses. Again, the point is to slow the spread of the virus, particularly so that our healthcare system and our hospitals will not be overwhelmed.
If you want to find out more about medical questions about the virus, where to go for social services, unemployment resources or help for small businesses, the state now has a website that contains links to all these resources and more at covidresources.ok.gov. The Oklahoma State Department of Health also has a hotline – you can call 877-215-8336 to answer any questions you may have.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
