This past week Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a new executive order to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. Some of the provisions within this order apply statewide, while others apply only to those counties with confirmed positive cases of the virus – but the number of counties is increasing daily.
One of the statewide provisions is called “Safer at Home.” Under this policy, people who are 65 and older and those with immunocompromised or pre-existing conditions are asked to please shelter at home until April 30, other than leaving for essential needs like groceries or prescriptions.
If you have friends or family who are sheltering at home, or if you are in groups asked to do so, please remember to stay on top of any health concerns. If your health issues require medications or you need to be seen by a doctor, don’t ignore your self-care. Call your doctor and see if telemedicine is an option for you or what options your caregiver may offer during this time.
The goal is to protect the most vulnerable in our state from COVID-19, but we don’t want anyone to neglect other serious health issues that could lead to complications.
Gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited as a way of further reducing spread of the virus, and visitors are restricted at nursing homes, retirement centers or other long-term care facilities.
Elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures are suspended until April 7 in order to preserve medical supplies and personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response.
For the counties with positive COVID-19 cases, including Payne County, the governor ordered non-essential businesses closed until April 15. Entertainment and “high-touch” businesses that fall into this category include hair salons, gyms, theaters, museums, massage parlors and tattoo parlors. The Department of Commerce has a website to give you more information on which businesses are included in this order at https://www.okcommerce.gov/covid19/.
The Senate remains closed through April 3, but our members and staff continue to work remotely, and we remain focused on the people’s business and work on the budget. Low oil and gas prices and economic impact of pandemic are affecting revenue collections, both in the current budget year and for the budget beginning July 1. However, I continue to remind everyone we planned for the possibility of economic changes and as a result we have $1 billion in emergency savings that will help us support our core government services.
In closing, I do want to urge everyone who has not yet completed their 2020 Census to please do so. Billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed based on our population count, and that number comes from the census – those are funds that help support our schools, hospitals, transportation, and so much more. You can fill out your census online, by phone or send it through the mail. For more information, go to http://2020census.gov/. For those who’ve already completed the census, thank you very much.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
