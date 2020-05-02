As the state and our communities continue the steps for opening up the economy, we know how important reliable, scientific data is for guiding that process.
Fortunately, Oklahoma is now able to test anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not showing any of the symptoms associated with the disease. That’s important because even though many individuals who are positive for the virus may be asymptomatic, they can still infect others.
While you can contact your health care provider about testing, we also have two drive-through locations available through the Payne County Health Department. Please note that both locations require appointments, so you need to call first and schedule a time for your test. In Stillwater, call 405-372-8200. In Cushing, call 918-225-3377. Again, anyone who wants to be tested can be tested – just call first to make your appointment.
We know that those who are over 65 and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for COVID-19. That’s why the safer-at-home guidelines remain in place for those vulnerable populations. But we also know that long-term care facilities can quickly become hot-spots for the spread of the virus. Oklahoma is also working hard to address that concern.
This past Monday, the Oklahoma National Guard and Oklahoma State Department of Health began to prepare and deliver shipments of personal protective equipment to long-term care facilities throughout our state, including masks, gloves, gowns and face shields. There are also stronger protocols for PPE usage, including mandatory face masks for all employees and residents.
Plans were also announced to test all 42,000 residents and staff in the more than 300 nursing facilities through the state, and they’ll be able to use saliva testing, which can be easier to administer with this population than the nasal swab tests.
I also want to update you on the latest information from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about identity theft. Since mid-March, the agency has identified more than 3,800 fraudulent claims and they are reviewing hundreds of other suspicious filings. Unfortunately, people who have legitimately lost their jobs have filed for unemployment only to be blocked because someone else has filed a claim in their name. If you believe a fraudulent claim has been filed with your personal information, please email OESC at fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.
Virtual committee hearings continued in the Senate this past week, with more votes on executive nominations by the governor to various state agencies, boards and commissions.
This week, I was very proud to present J. Clay Burtrum of Stillwater to the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Wildlife, which approved his nomination to the State Board of Agriculture. This nomination and all others approved by Senate committees must next be considered by the full Senate.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
