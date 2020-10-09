The state health department on Friday reported the death of a Stillwater man in the 36-49 age group due to COVID-19.
Fr. Brian O’Brien confirmed for the News Press that it was one his parishioners at Saint Francis Xavier, Rolando Perales, who died Wednesday. Perales was 39, married and had two children in Stillwater Public Schools. O’Brien said Perales had been battling illness for some time and had just recently been approved for a kidney transplant before contracting COVID-19.
O’Brien said the family has a lot of medical expense and the church will be able to take tax deductible donations earmarked for Rolando’s expenses.
There is also a GoFundeMe set up for Perales at https://gf.me/u/y34igx.
It is the sixth death from COVID-19 in Stillwater. This would be the youngest person in Payne County to die from the virus. Four men and two women have died from COVID-19 in Stillwater. Three of the men were in the 65-older age range, one woman was in the 65-older age range and one woman was in the 50-64 age range.
There were five other deaths reported Friday in Oklahoma: A Canadian County man in the 50-64 age group, a Grady County man in the 65-older age group, a Muskogee County man in the 65-older age group, an Ottawa County woman in the 50-64 age group and a Tulsa County man in the 65-older age group.
Stillwater, and Payne County, have been trending downward in active cases since a high in September. Stillwater was reported as having 22 new cases today. There were 230 active cases in Stillwater as of Friday and 277 in Payne County.
Oklahoma recorded a new record high of 1,524 positive COVID-19 cases reported Friday. The state has 13,515 active cases.
School update
Stillwater Public Schools reported that the Oklahoma State Department of Education still has the county in the Orange-2 category, meaning SPS will remain on the alternating A-B schedule for next week.
Nursing Home Update
Westhaven Nursing Home and Rehab announced via social media Friday that it has a greatly reduced number of active cases of residents and staff following an outbreak last month. Out of 48 total positive residents, it lists 44 as recovered. Out of 28 positive staff members, it lists 25 as recovered.
In the post it listed symptoms as:
“Active symptoms for residents include: No symptoms to mild symptoms of cough, nausea, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell, and loss of appetite.
“Active symptoms for staff include: No symptoms to mild symptoms of joint pain, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of taste and smell.”
