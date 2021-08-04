Stillwater Medical released updated visitor guidelines effective Wednesday.
SMC has always required masks and screening, so the changes are effectively based on how many people can visit patients, and when visitation will be allowed.
Liz Michael, chief nursing officer at SMC, told the News Press the changes reflect greater community spread. Payne County has been identified as a high-risk area by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest reporting from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 204 active cases in Payne County.
“During widespread increased community transmission of COVID-19 in the Stillwater area, along with the increase in COVID 19 admissions to our facility, it is our responsibility to decrease any potential for the spread of the virus by limiting the number of individuals entering the facility,” Michael said.
SMC’s latest bed capacity had all beds in use, including ICU, with seven more on ER hold. There are a total of 16 COVID-19 patients currently at SMC.
Updated Visitation Policy:
• Masks are required at all times, including inpatient and procedure rooms.
• All entrants are subject to screening.
• Patients are welcome to designate one Support Person during their time with us.
• Support Person visiting hours for inpatients are 7 am – 7 pm daily; those leaving after 7 pm will not be granted re-entry until the following day.
• Support Persons for ER patients may stay with the patient in the Emergency Room and accompany them to their room if they are admitted during visiting hours.
• Support Persons may stay with surgery patients at bedside until they go into their procedure.
Support Persons of COVID-19 patients / ICU:
• Support Persons are limited to one person per patient during the established hours.
• Visitation hours are 2pm to 4pm and 8pm to 10pm.
• Visitation hours may be shortened or suspended based on the condition of the patient or the unit as a whole.
• Support Persons must be free of signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and may not have a positive COVID-19 test in the previous 10 days.
