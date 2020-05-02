The Stillwater Police Department is investigating an anonymous threat directed at the department on Friday.
“The firearm threat in response to the Mayor’s initial face covering requirement was made by an anonymous caller, directly to the police department,” Capt. Kyle Gibbs said.
Gibbs said that threat is still under investigation.
In addition, the police department received a call shortly after 8 a.m. Friday from a Stillwater Walmart store manager after customers threatened violence against employees who were making sure they wore face coverings as they entered the store.
“There was no disturbance at the time of the call; however, the manager was seeking guidance,” Gibbs said. “The caller told the officer there were two instances that almost resulted in physical assaults on his employees.”
The officer advised him to make sure there were face covering signs posted, but not to risk injuries for the employees by trying to enforce it.
Twitter: @ashlynd8
