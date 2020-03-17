Special Olympics Oklahoma has announced the cancellation of the Summer Games, which take place annually in Stillwater during the month of May.
"Due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus, we are deeply saddened to announce that Special Olympics Oklahoma has made the very difficult decision to cancel all April and May sports training, competition and special events, along with our 2020 Summer Games scheduled for May 13-15," the SOO wrote in a news release. "CDC has recommended that over an eight-week period from March 15, organizers hosting an in-person event of 50 individuals or more throughout the United States should cancel or postpone. Special Olympics, Inc. has recommended all accredited programs cancel events through the end of May 2020."
The Summer Games, which usually takes place around the OSU campus and Stillwater High School, is one of the City's largest annual events in terms of out-of-town visitors.
"While canceling April and May events and Summer Games is truly disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete – as well as for the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who support them and look forward to cheering them on – we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of all involved," the release states. "This was an extremely difficult decision to make, and we know this is a great disappointment for the entire Special Olympics Oklahoma family, but the safety of the athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff remain our primary concern."
Athletes and family are recommended to visit the www.sook.org website to find links to in-home training options, "that can help you stay fit during this time."
