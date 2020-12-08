As much as parents want their kids in school every day, Stillwater’s school board members say parents and students have expressed a need for more consistency as they navigate the school year and educational formats that can change week to week.
Superintendent Marc Moore has been making the call about whether students will learn in-person or online each Friday, based on a report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health that includes COVID-19 transmission rates.
Several parents addressed the school board when it met Tuesday to ask for a return to full-time, in-person instruction. They said families who had concerns were given the chance to choose virtual learning at the beginning of the year. But they opted for their children to receive in-person instruction and they feel that choice has been taken away from them.
Several speakers also took the opportunity to recognize the work the school board does and apologize to its members for the tone of either their recent personal communication or the way people in general have been addressing them.
Former board president Mitsi Andrews recently resigned and has cited abuse and bullying, even from people she has known or attended church with for years, as a factor.
In an effort to provide families with more consistency, the board is considering a plan that would put the district on an alternate or A/B schedule from Jan. 4-Feb. 12, unless the district is at COVID-19 alert level red.
At that point all students would transition to virtual learning.
The district will continue to use the State Department of Education’s safety protocols’ guidance and the county-level COVID-19 case data as reported by the State Department of Health, according to a release from the district.
There would be no corresponding changes to the athletic and extracurricular protocols.
The board tabled the proposal until Tuesday to give a district Safety Protocols Committee that developed the plan a chance to meet one more time and consider how to incorporate an “escape clause” so the district can return to full-time traditional learning if infection numbers begin to drop dramatically during that period.
Board president Camille DeYong said she would also like to see staff and families complete another survey about when they would feel safe returning to the classroom. The last survey results were presented in September, but parents and staff have had some experience with different scenarios over the past months and might have changed their opinions, the board agreed.
Moore’s decision last Friday to bring students back from virtual learning this week on an A/B schedule was controversial, some board members said, because it was based on an OSDH report that was known to have artificially low numbers due to a testing backlog.
DeYong said some parents and teachers felt the district let them down.
Shutdowns should perhaps be a group decision and the board should be involved, board member Melody Wright said.
Superintendent Marc Moore told the board a committee that includes a few board members would be more nimble because of open meeting requirements for the whole board.
Moving into distance learning is a bigger issue for families that have to scramble to make arrangements than moving into traditional instruction, Tim Riley and Tanya Massey, the only board members with school-age children, told their colleagues.
“Friday afternoon is really, really hard to make a decision for what I’ve got to do Monday morning,” Massey said.
Riley said it’s been tough to keep kids in school with infection rates rising.
“We’ve said from the beginning, ‘We’ll have our kids in school when it’s safe,’” he said. “Red has been the trigger all along and unfortunately, in Payne County, that trigger has been eating our lunch.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.