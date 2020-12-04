In a letter to Stillwater Public Schools staff posted Friday on social media, Superintendent Marc Moore wrote that Stillwater will not conduct at-school quarantines.
At-school quarantines is a new initiative from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration and state health officials that allows districts the option of implementing it for the remainder of the semester. That means some schools could potentially keep children who have been exposed in a designated area removed from the rest of the children.
“In accordance with our current safety procedures, SPS has not and will not make any plan to host quarantined students or staff at school facilities,” Moore wrote. “In a joint letter from the Oklahoma State Departments of Health and Education, all Oklahoma school districts were recently reminded that ‘Oklahoma law prohibits an individual having a communicable disease from attending a public or private school. See 63 O.S. § 1-507. Consistent with this, the law places a duty on families and school officials to isolate and exclude individuals from coming to school until the expiration of the period of isolation or quarantine, or until permission has been granted by the public health official.’
“The health and safety of students, teachers and staff will continue to remain at the forefront of every decision.”
SPS also announced Friday that it would return to the A-B alternating schedule, based off a new Department of Education map that put Payne County in Orange 2 classification.
The alert map is based off daily average new cases per 100,000, but OSDH on Friday released a statement that some of the case counts had been backlogged. That backlog resulted in a Friday release of 4,827 new cases in Oklahoma.
“The sharp increase in new cases reported today (4,827) is largely attributable to an issue with the PHIDDO reporting system, which resulted in a number of cases being backlogged until today,” the release reads. “After further review, the case level should have been reported as roughly 3,000 cases per day on 12/2, 12/3 and 12/4.”
As of Friday, Payne County is listed as having 478 active cases.
