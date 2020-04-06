Hospitals across the state have been preparing for what they say is likely surge in critical COVID-19 care, and staffing is going to be a key component in that preparation.
With that in mind, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is now actively recruiting volunteers who can help with both medical and non-medical efforts.
Main priorities are volunteers with medical training, though there is need in multiple capacities, according to OKMRC coordinator Lezlie Carter.
In an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response to COVID-19 in the state, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions.
“We are preparing for a surge to our state’s medical system,” Carter said. “It is important for us to begin processing new volunteers now so they are properly registered and trained for their role within the OKMRC.”
According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, licensed medical professional could be used in triage assistance, supplementing hospital personnel, monitoring critical patients, assisting with transporting patients and providing critical care in the field.”
Mental health professionals might be used for behavioral and emotional support, “at hospitals, shelters, phone banks, community outreach teams, first responders and more,” as part of the Stress Response Team.
The opportunities to help for people without medical training include warehouse support, record keeping and administrative duties.
Requirements are: Be at least 18, live or work in Oklahoma, agree to a comprehensive background check and complete OKMRC training.
“Coordinated through the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the OKMRC is the state’s only medical and public health volunteer program comprised of specialty teams and county units operating under the authority of local county health departments,” the release states. “The program has an established system to identify, train and organize medical and public health professionals, as well as volunteers from the public to supplement and support ongoing response operations and personnel.
The concept of the Medical Reserve Corps was created in 2002 after many Americans wanted to know how to help with the recovery efforts from Sept. 11, 2001. It has since evolved into a nationwide program.”
Volunteer or learn more about OKMRC at okmrc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.