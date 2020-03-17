The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is hoping residents will be able to keep Stillwater’s local businesses afloat during what is already becoming a big financial hit.
Following emergency proclamations by Mayor Will Joyce that shut down several businesses like bars, gyms and entertainment venues, while drastically limiting eateries, the Chamber offered a few tips to make ‘Lemonade out of Lemons,’ and created a local gift card giveaway contest.
The contest will draw winners 9 a.m. March 23. There is a $10 entry and no limit to entries. Gift cards range from $25 to $125. The contest can be found at stillwaterchamber.org/giftcards.
The City of Stillwater shared information about federal disaster loans that are now available to small businesses. These low-interest loans can supply working capital with funds provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act signed into law by President Trump. “To qualify for the program, the state has to submit documentation of business losses for at least five businesses per county,” the release states. “If approved, an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration will make disaster loans of up to $2 million available to small businesses and private, nonprofit organizations to help alleviate economic injury caused by COVID-19.”
Loans can be used for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and “other bills that cannot be paid because of the impact of COVID-19.”
“The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere and 2.75% for nonprofits. Businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible for this program,” according to the release.
The survey for economic injury assessment can be found at https://bit.ly/39Z2Qhn.
The Chamber also listed six suggestions to help local business, led by buying gift cards. They were:
• Gift cards - Buying gift cards to help boost short-term sales is an easy way to ensure your favorite businesses remain a central part of our community.
• Shop online - We know; this sounds strange coming from us, but many of our local retailers and restaurants have online platforms. Their sales also contribute to our local sales tax.
• Food providers - Purchasing food for take-out/to-go is an easy way to keep your dinner plans while still refraining from meeting in public spaces. If you own a restaurant that doesn't currently provide delivery, we encourage you to look into this option and will help if you have questions about the process. Check with local caterers to see what size group they are willing to provide for, and see if there's a way to help them out, too.
• Keep it up - Your subscriptions and membership dues are important to businesses that rely on that revenue to maintain their facilities and overhead costs.
• Give a shout out - If you have more time than previously anticipated, spend some it giving your favorite spots positive reviews on Facebook, Google, Yelp and wherever else you can.
• Check in - Small business owners, managers and employees are first and foremost members of our community. Think of a business you love that will be affected by COVID-19, and reach out to see how you can help. Each organization's needs are different, but we can all work together to ensure their viability in Stillwater.
