With COVID infection numbers rising and hospital beds filling, the Stillwater City Council adopted a resolution Monday that stops short of requiring anything and instead strongly encourages people to follow updated guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On July 27, the CDC issued recommendations that even fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
The agency has issued the new requirements although current vaccines are still highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death from the Delta variant – now the predominant strain in Oklahoma and the rest of the U.S.
In the first few weeks of July, the Delta variant accounted for 72% of the positive test samples submitted to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Kelli Rader, District 3 Regional Administrator for OSDH, told the News Press on July 20.
The CDC COVID Tracker map shows Payne County, like most counties in the state, with high transmission levels.
Stillwater Medical Center’s Chief Nursing Officer Liz Michael gave the council an update on the situation at Stillwater’s community hospital, which serves a large section of North Central Oklahoma.
“Right now the state of Stillwater Medical Center is that we do not have any available beds,” Michael said. “We’re out of ICU space, our ED (emergency department) is packed and I don’t have the staff to take care of all of the patients that need our care.
“It is a scary time for us. Right now the patients that … we are admitting to our ICU and to our Med Surge beds are for the most part with a COVID diagnosis, all of them actually are unvaccinated. They range in age from 18 to 84 so we can’t say that it’s just an old-person problem. We have several young people that are suffering as well.
“Our staff is tired, they’re exhausted … We have lost statewide about 25% of our nurse force. Nurses are leaving the profession and that is a tragedy. We are doing everything that we can to staff the beds. We have folks that have not been at the bedside for a while that are offering to come back and assist those that have been directly at the bedside so we can stretch a little bit. It’s not ideal.
“We would like to encourage everyone to adopt the CDC guidelines, make sure that you’re wearing a mask whenever you’re in a crowd, whenever you’re around people that you’re not familiar with, people that are not in your 'bubble' per se or in your family.
It’s very important whether you’re vaccinated or not because this new variant is bad and we don’t know everything that it can do.”
Michael asked people who decided not to get the vaccine to look at evidence-based information and reconsider.
“Look at what science is telling us. It really does make a difference. Vaccination is not perfect … what it can do is prevent you from being on that ventilator, prevent the situation where somebody’s holding your hand while you take your last breath. It’s not a good place to be.
“We want to make sure that people have a right to a beautiful and fulfilling life. And vaccination is one way to help that,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.
The City Councilors shared their frustration with seeing Stillwater back where it was a year ago when no vaccines were available.
“This is as bad as it’s ever been,” Councilor John Wedlake M.D. said as he expressed his opinion that the resolution being considered didn’t go far enough.
The disease makes the rules and the Delta variant is a more virulent and contagious strain, he said. He said Stillwater isn’t ready for the university and public school students heading back to class in a few weeks. Young children are still unable to get vaccinated, another source of concern along with the situation at SMC.
The Council would be derelict in its duty to the community if it doesn’t take “extreme action, and quick,” he said, adding that he is concerned they will see loved ones and colleagues die.
Mayor Will Joyce was visibly frustrated as he spoke about the City Council’s options for trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I am tired of talking about this, as is everyone in this room,” Joyce said after heaving a heavy sigh. “I am at a loss for what we as a City Council can do to meet the needs of the hospital here in Stillwater and the community who is struggling with the effects of the pandemic.
More vaccinations, more nursing staff, flexibility for the hospital to expand as needed and mitigation measures for all kids under 12 who aren’t eligible to receive the COVID vaccine are all needed, he said.
“We need everybody to do what they can do to mitigate COVID by wearing masks whenever they’re around other folks,” Joyce said. “How many of those needs are things that we as a council can effect? What can we do to increase our community’s response to these needs? … I’m concerned about the ideas of a mask ordinance coming back into town because it’s not going to be effective at the university or at the school district where half of our population spends most of its day starting in a couple of weeks when school starts.
“And as much as I believe in the effectiveness of masks, as much as I believe in what the CDC is telling us about everybody needing to wear a mask to mitigate the spread of, especially the Delta variant, I also understand that our job is to find effective strategies and put the in place to help meet the needs of our community. If we don’t have effective strategies, if those strategies aren’t going to be effective, I’m not sure what the purpose of them are. “
Joyce said he is concerned about how effective an ordinance would be in getting more people to wear masks given the limited number of people it would apply to. He nevertheless said he is willing to consider it at the next City Council meeting – scheduled for Aug. 16 – if other councilors want to place it on the agenda.
During the last legislative session, SB 658 was passed, preventing local boards and administrators from requiring COVID vaccinations for students. It also prevents schools from making mask requirements that only apply to unvaccinated students from primary school through college.
Oklahoma’s Democratic Caucus has called for a special session to repeal the bill.
Rep. Trish Ranson, (D-Stillwater) issued a statement Monday urging Gov. Kevin Stitt – who has long resisted a statewide mask mandate, instead focusing on personal responsibility – to call for a special session to enact a health emergency.
“A health emergency is vital for the Stillwater community,” Ranson said. “Home to Stillwater Public Schools, Oklahoma state University, Career Tech and the north-central Oklahoma regional hospital Stillwater Medical Center, our community needs to be able to make decisions based on the current threat of virus spread. Recently passed legislation prohibits this. The current rhetoric of personal responsibility doesn’t go far enough. It’s time for local control to return to local leaders.”
In a July press conference, Stitt said it's an issue of freedom and nothing in the legislation prevents a parent from sending their child to school with a mask if they choose to.
"The difference is we are not going to mandate that somebody else has to send their 4-year-old with a mask," he said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
