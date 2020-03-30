Today the Stillwater Fire Department will move Station 1’s fire engine company to the Senior Activity Center, 1015 E. 12th Ave. The center will temporarily serve as a fire house to separate city firefighters from close quarters and possible cross-contamination as it pertains to the COVID-19 virus.
The Senior Activity Center was chosen because it has a full kitchen, space for sleeping items, and easy access for showering for a crew of up to four members.
“This is just one step that the Stillwater Fire Department is taking to ensure both our residents and our first responder’s safety,” Fire Chief Tom Bradley said. “We are routinely practicing physical distancing, sanitizing according to CDC guidelines and altering our business operations to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
The fire department has implemented a call-ahead policy, where residents who wish to visit the fire administration building or any stations should call ahead and schedule an appointment if possible. Residents who have recently been ill or exposed to an ill individual should avoid visiting fire stations.
The Senior Activity Center will be outfitted with all of the appropriate equipment necessary for the fire department to continue serving the community. Once the fire department no longer needs the space, the Senior Activity Center will be thoroughly cleaned and returned to its pre-COVID-19 conditions.
“We want residents to know that we maintain our full abilities to serve the community during this time,” Chief Bradley said. “As always, we are available for emergency calls.”
The Senior Activity Center was closed indefinitely beginning March 16 following Mayor Joyce’s emergency proclamation.
For questions and scheduling visits, call the Fire Administration Building at 405.742.8308.
Find more about City closures and business alterations at http://stillwater.org/page/breaking-news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.