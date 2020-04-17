Stillwater has 21 known positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The OSDH has now released slightly more detailed data, including some city information. Payne County remains without a known fatality from COVID-19. Stillwater was the only municipality listed among Payne County cases, though there were 821 cases in the report listed as “other,” meaning they were not tied to a city.
Stillwater’s most recent publicly known case involves a daycare worker, according to a report from KOCO News 5. The owner of Oak Tree Children’s Academy in Stillwater told KOCO’s Erin Beu that a part-time teacher tested positive and they had closed the facility until at least the end of next week. The teacher had been around eight children and six other staff members according to KOCO. The owner told KOCO that the other employees would be tested.
While schools have closed campuses and moved online, child care facilities are considered essential work, and necessary for other essential employees to be able to go to work with more children now in the home.
The state’s latest report also provided cases associated with nursing homes. There were no Payne County nursing homes with known positives in the report counted through midnight April 15.
The report through April 16 also listed 1,331 people recovered. There were 528 Oklahomans who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 overall, with 154 currently hospitalized and 62 in ICU. The average age of those hospitalized is 65.2, and the average age of cases not hospitalized is 51.0.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has taken a possible trend of decreasing hospitalizations as a sign that Oklahoma may be able to open some businesses that had been closed under his Safer at Home Order. That order was extended for vulnerable people to May 6.
Stillwater imposed Shelter at Home orders for non-essential works before the state order. Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce last week extended Stillwater’s order through April 30. The Council will meet again Monday.
“Re-opening local businesses and re-starting community life is absolutely essential, but must be done carefully,” Joyce wrote at the time. “If we allow the virus to surge again, all of our hard work to this point will have been in vain.”
