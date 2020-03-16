Due to a positive case of Covid-19 in Payne County, beginning Tuesday, March 17, Stillwater Medical will implement several precautions and safety measures to keep our patients, community members and healthcare workers safe from the potential spread. This is a very fluid situation and SMC encourages you to stay up to date on the Stillwater Medical Center Facebook page and website.
Visitor Information:
• Visitor hours will be limited to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
• Visitors must be over the age of 18.
• Visitors to the hospital and clinics will be limited to one support person at a time.
• Visitors will be asked to undergo a temperature check before entering any Stillwater Medical facility.
• Visitors will be asked to postpone their visit if they show any signs of illness.
• Entrances to the facility will be limited.
• The main entrance, ED entrance and one construction entrance (furthest east) will be the only visitor entrances open 6am – 8pm daily. After 8pm, the ED entrance will be the only entrance available.
SMC is also limiting use of waiting rooms.
While people may want to use them; we will encourage social distancing and encourage 6 ft. between people.
Patient Information:
After 8 p.m. – front doors will be locked and all patients coming to the hospital will need to enter through the Emergency Department.
Patients will also be screened for temperature at entrances and may be asked to wear a mask.
For patients with scheduled appointments, if you have a fever and a cough, please call before entering any Stillwater Medical facilities unless you are having a medical emergency.
COVID-19 Lab Testing:
While the state has lifted the testing restrictions, SMC currently has very limited testing supplies locally and nationally. SMC is working round the clock to secure additional resources.
Resources for the home related to planning, preparing and responding to COVID-19
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/index.html
Support Groups held at Stillwater Medical facilities will be cancelled until further notice
Changes to Current Services
Several departments have or will be making changes to their operations. SMC appreciates clients' patience and understanding during this time as it continues to look for ways to keep patients, community members and healthcare workers safe. Please watch for communications from those areas for the specific details.
While most people affected by COVID-19 experience mild symptoms and do not require medical care, older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for developing more serious consequences. Therefore, these steps are critical to reduce unnecessary risk.
SMC will continue to update as the situation changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.