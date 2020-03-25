In cooperation with the American Red Cross, Stillwater Medical Center is hosting a blood drive.
SEVERE SHORTAGE: Please schedule your donation for Friday, April 3 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Honska Conference Room using the FREE Red Cross Blood Donor App! Text “BLOODAPP” to 90999 or download it from the App StoreSM or the Google PlayTM store today! Then follow the prompts. OR Schedule your appointment by going to www.redcrossblood.org. Select “Enter a Sponsor Code” and type stillwatermedical and click GO. It will take you to the appointment page. Click on Click here to schedule an appointment to donate. Enter your Donor Login and Password (or create one using New User?)
We will have pizza from The Hideaway! Schedule your appointment today!
