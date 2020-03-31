There have been many questions about the suspension of elective surgeries and medical procedures during the COVID-19 outbreak. Our physicians consider a wide range of factors when determining whether it’s safe to postpone a surgery or procedure, including patient risk factors, bed availability, staffing, and personal protective equipment supplies.
The American College of Surgeons (ACOS) recommends that the necessity for a given procedure during this time should be established by a surgeon with direct expertise in the relevant surgical specialty to determine what medical risks will be incurred by case delay.
“We have created a multi-specialty surgical review committee, as recommended by ACOS, for COVID-19 related surgical triage decision making,” said Cara Pence, M.D., Stillwater Medical Chief of Staff. “Our committee utilizes non-operative interventions whenever it is clinically appropriate. Our top priority is the safety of our patients and making these decisions centers around whether delaying a procedure may cause harm.”
• Non-emergency procedures require personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns. This equipment is in short supply right now and is desperately needed by health care providers in the hardest-hit areas caring for COVID-19 patients.
• Patients and their loved ones or caretakers might have an undiagnosed case of COVID-19. This disease may be transmitted to the health care staff and others in the hospital.
• All health care workers are needed to take care of patients infected by the virus and the critically ill already hospitalized. The health care workforce is already strained and will continue to be so in the weeks to come.
• Operating rooms have ventilators (breathing machines) that may be needed to support COVID-19 patients rather than being utilized for elective procedures.
