Stillwater Medical Center is reporting that the COVID-19 patient under its care originated from a Kay County case.
SMC said the patient is in good condition, and that the Oklahoma Department of Health is looking into what kind of contact that person may have had. SMC said in a release the patient "has no connection to OSU or public school systems, was exposed by family members who had traveled out of state and that the patient is in good condition."
“We want to reiterate that the state department of health will do a contact investigation to determine who is at risk from previous contact with the patient,” said Necia Kimber, Director of Infection Control at Stillwater Medical.
Kimber said the patient was quickly identified by SMC as "at risk" and placed on isolation the day of arrival, according to protocol with "a minimal risk of exposure to others due to isolation precautions taken."
