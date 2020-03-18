In response to recommendations from the President of the United States, the American College of Surgeons as well as the CDC and State Department of Health, Stillwater Medical has made the decision to postpone surgeries, procedures and services that are not emergent to conserve personal protective equipment and minimize the risk of potential spread of COVID-19. This will begin immediately for all locations.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our patients, the community and our healthcare team,” said Cara Pence, M.D. Stillwater Medical Chief of Staff. “Cancelling non-emergent procedures is absolutely the right step to take to prevent potential infection and conserve personal protective equipment.”
Emergency surgeries, scheduled surgeries, procedures and services determined urgent depending on the patient’s condition will continue. Patients whose services need to be postponed will receive a call from their physician’s office or Stillwater Medical to make arrangements.
“We offered a promotion in February for low cost heart and vascular screenings. Due to the popularity of that promotion, we scheduled those tests out over the next several months,” said Shyla Eggers, Director of Public Relations. “Those tests are already being postponed and we will honor that price at a later time when it’s safe to start back up.”
Stillwater Medical said they will continue to look at opportunities to lower the risk of potential spread of COVID-19.
“The situation is changing hourly and our team is working tirelessly to keep everyone informed and safe,” said Denise Webber, Stillwater Medical CEO. “Thank you to our community for your understanding and support during this evolving situation.”
For more information, visit the Stillwater Medical website at www.stillwatermedical.com.
