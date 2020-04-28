In the wake of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announcement on April 22, which called for opening back up Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical is preparing to resume elective services throughout their healthcare system, including office visits, lab services, imaging procedures and surgeries beginning Monday, May 4, 2020.
Resuming elective surgeries comes with several requirements from the Oklahoma State Department of Health:
COVID-19 testing will be required for all patients prior to elective surgery within seven days of the procedure.
Elective surgeries should not be performed on a patient with a medical history of COVID-19 until that patient has received two negative COVID-19 test results.
“Stillwater Medical will use a phased approach to resuming elective surgeries,” said Denise Webber, Stillwater Medical CEO. “The first phase will be limited to outpatient only surgeries at both the main hospital and the Stillwater Surgery Center.”
Webber said that a group of surgeons has been reviewing the guidelines set forth by both the State and the American College of Surgeons in regards to prioritizing patients whose surgeries were postponed. The focus of the phased in approach to surgeries is to prioritize patients based on the need and complexity of the procedure.
Stillwater Medical will be continuing existing precautions that are in place, including: limited visitation; temperature checks at all entry ways to the hospital; and requiring masks upon entry to all facilities.
“We are taking extra safety precautions based on CDC guidelines to protect our patients, team members and community. Delaying the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of a potential medical condition can put you at greater risk,” Webber said. “If you are experiencing a health concern, please do not be afraid to come to Stillwater Medical for immediate care. Our facilities are open for all patients and remain a safe place to seek care.”
