Stillwater Medical is updating its visitor guidelines, effective today (Monday, April 19).
According to a release from Stillwater Medical, visitors are allowed in non-COVID rooms at any time, unless specified by the unit. There are however still guidelines for visitors, which include screening and mask wearing.
The guidelines Stillwater Medical posted Monday are:
• Masks are required at all times in all Stillwater Medical facilities, including patient rooms.
• Visitors will be properly screened before being allowed to enter any Stillwater Medical facility or clinic.
• Social distancing must be maintained.
• Visitation for COVID patients is still limited due to the infectious nature of the virus. Visitation will be considered on a case by case basis. Proper protective equipment must be worn and will be provided by Stillwater Medical.
SMC in Stillwater has seen a large reduction in COVID-19 patients. It stopped making weekly patient counts public in February. In the most recent reporting day of April 14, the state health department showed that out of 64 total cases from March 22 to April 9, only six had ever been hospitalized.
