Like most other districts, Stillwater Public Schools is struggling to find enough staffing to keep its various school sites open as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on student and staff attendance.
“It’s the first thing you think about in the morning and the last thing you think about at night,” Interim Superintendent Gay Washington said. “What are the numbers going to be? How can we protect our kids?”
Although student absences have been high in some districts in the area, Stillwater’s student attendance rates haven’t been a problem, reaching around 90% on the high end, she said. But staffing remains a struggle.
The district was closed Friday based on COVID-19 projections and to take advantage of an extra day off already scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so people who had been sick might have more time to heal. It didn’t have the impact SPS administrators had hoped.
The district saw higher numbers as the week began and one school site hit an attendance rate in the low 80s on Tuesday, Washington said. But some sites seemed to have stabilized.
Staff illness isn’t the only problem. But it magnifies a pre-existing condition.
The district already needed more bus drivers, support staff and substitute teachers before COVID-19 infection rates started spiking again and it’s not alone in that.
“Every district in the state or in the nation is struggling to staff,” SPS Human Resources Director Bo Gamble said
There’s a domino effect when infection is spreading through the community, Washington said.
Even if a teacher or staff member isn’t sick, they may have to miss work if their child becomes sick or is exposed to the virus and has to quarantine, if their child attends another school that is closed or if their child’s daycare has to close.
SPS held job fairs for teachers and support staff last week and is using Kelly Educational Services, a staffing firm, to provide substitute teachers, Gamble said. The district is also doing in-house recruiting to develop a supplemental pool of substitute teachers.
The requirements are simple: Applicants should enjoy working with children and must be high school graduates who are at least 18 and able to pass a criminal background check. Substitutes are not required to be certified teachers or to hold a college degree.
Uncertified subs are paid $80 per day and those with teacher certification receive $85 per day.
The district's screening process takes a few days to a week. The time frame for background checks depends on the number waiting to be processed, he said.
Gamble thinks Tuesday’s announcement of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Guest Educator program that encourages state employees to volunteer as substitute teachers, could soon create a backlog for background checks so he’s urging anyone interested in working as a substitute teacher to beat the rush.
“The sooner they apply the sooner we can get them in,” he said.
Applicants can apply online at stillwaterschools.com and can go to the Board of Education building at 314 S. Lewis if they need to use a computer or need help applying, Washington said.
Once they’re hired, support is built into the system to ensure substitutes get the help they need to be successful and students learn what they need to know, she said.
It can be challenging but it’s a cooperative effort.
Teachers are expected to leave valuable, relevant lesson plans when they’re out, which are critical, Washington said. Other teachers – whether they’re in the same grade level or on the same content team – are stepping up to check in with the subs and ensure they have what they need. Administrators are there to help as well.
“It’s taking a whole village to educate our kids,” she said.
Gamble said people who don’t want to be substitute teachers can still help by working in a support position or as lunch or recess monitors.
District administrators had no idea Stitt’s announcement was coming and they aren’t sure how the Guest Educator program will work or how much impact it will have, but they’re grateful for any help they can get. They’re also hopeful it could lead to lasting relationships and help create more of a bridge between the school district and the community.
Until then they’ll watch the numbers and continue to do the best they can to keep kids in school and meet their needs.
“It’s very close,” Washington said. “Every day, it’s always tight.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
