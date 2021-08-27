Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Marc Moore sent a letter to staff members and the families of students on Friday that shows the district is following Oklahoma State University’s lead in encouraging masking without running afoul of Senate Bill 658, a state law designed to put limitations on a school district’s ability to establish mask mandates.
The district is stopping short of declaring a mandate but instead saying it “expects” masks to be worn.
“Beginning Tuesday, August 31, we expect that all staff, students and visitors wear masks. Meeting this masking expectation is especially important when near the most vulnerable individuals in our schools – those who are not yet eligible to be or cannot be vaccinated,” Moore wrote.
The district is committed to in-person learning and believes it’s in the best interest of students, he said before asking for help to ensure it continues as cases of COVID-19 increase.
“We’re running up against our limits to adequately supervise students with the staff available. We are seeing transmission of COVID-19 among students and staff, losing academic time caused by multiple isolations and quarantines and having difficulty managing contact tracing and isolations.”
The district is advocating increased mask usage by staff and students as part of the solution.
The letter says students who cannot wear a mask or who need an accommodation should contact their site principal or complete a form available at stillwaterschools.com.
According to the Stillwater Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard, as of Friday there are 94 student cases in isolation districtwide.
There have been 142 cases reported districtwide for the 21-22 school year and a total of 1,760 notifications of close contact – almost 30% of the district’s enrollment – have been issued to date.
Stillwater High School has been hit the hardest, with 514 close contact notifications, 42 cases to date and 35 cases currently in isolation.
It is followed by Stillwater Junior High with 245 close contacts, 12 cases to date and eight cases in isolation; Stillwater Middle School with 215 close contacts, 21 cases to date and 12 cases in isolation; Will Rogers Elementary with 205 close contacts, 13 cases to date and 11 cases in isolation and Skyline Elementary with 188 close contacts, 11 cases to date and seven cases in isolation.
Westwood Elementary has the lowest number in the district with 68 close contacts, six total cases and three cases in isolation.
There are currently 13 district staff members in isolation, including two members of the transportation staff. So far this year, there have been 24 cases and 72 close contact notifications among SPS staff.
On Friday Stillwater Medical Center reported it had no staffed beds available in its ICU/Intermediate area or its Medical/Surgical area.
In the ICU, 7 of 10 patients were being treated for COVID-19. In Med/Surg, 14 of the 41 patients were being treated for COVID-19.
Six patients were on hold in the Emergency Room, all of whom needed ICU care. Three were COVID patients.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
