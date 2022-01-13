Stillwater Public Schools is joining districts across the state in closing due to COVID-19.
Perkins-Tryon and Yale school public schools both canceled in-person classes earlier in the week. Yale shifted to distance learning, while Perkins-Tryon schools took days off.
SPS Interim Superintendent Gay Washington announced today that Stillwater schools will be closed Friday. Meals will not be provided, school buildings will be closed to non-essential personnel and SPS-operated daycare will not be operating Friday.
Students were already scheduled to be out of school Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and are currently expected to return to class on Tuesday.
“After deliberation with principals and considering the ramifications of doing so, I have decided to close all SPS schools for Friday, January 14. Closing this Friday, along with Monday’s MLK Day holiday, gives us a four day period of healing and hopeful return to sustainable staffing levels that should help ensure future closures are not necessary,” Washington said in a statement released Thursday.
Cases of COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses are impacting the ability of Stillwater’s teachers and staff to come to work, whether it's due to their illness or the closure of daycares and other area schools, the district said.
On Thursday, it counted 93 employees, including 63 of the district’s 425 teachers absent.
“A persistent lack of substitutes means our site operations are being disrupted at unsustainable levels. Individual sites, and the district as a whole, have exceeded school board approved protocols for staff absences that would justify considering closing sites,” the release said. “ … It’s important to note that, while not a deciding factor, district COVID cases are at an elevated level, with more student cases occurring than ever before as can be seen on the district’s COVID dashboard. The reason for this closure is a lack of staffing to allow for safe operation of our schools.”
A job fair to recruit support staff would still be held on Thursday, the district announced, describing it as an important part of the effort to have enough staff going forward to allow for school operations and keep kids in school.
It encouraged anyone interested in working for SPS, particularly as a bus driver, teacher assistant, or substitute teacher, to attend the fair or apply online at www.stillwaterschools.com/jobs.
SPS detailed specifics of Friday’s closure.
Students enrolled in Pioneer Virtual Academy will continue their lessons as planned due to state attendance policies for virtual students but the building will not be open to students.
Buildings will not be open to students or non-essential staff. Students were asked to take home any supplies they might need on Thursday.
Nutrition staff will not report to work and no meals will be provided.
SPS PALS child care will not be open Friday. It will reopen Tuesday.
Athletics events will occur barring any cancellations or forfeitures from participating teams or hosting venues.
An OSSAA Academic Bowl Tournament scheduled to take place at the high school has already had two teams forfeit due to COVID cases. The district said it anticipates the OSSAA converting this to a virtual event for the remaining teams. Specific information will be sent to participating students’ families by coaches after they confer with OSSAA on specifics.
The 9th Grade Drama performance will be rescheduled for a later date.
Caretakers are asked to continue reporting any positive cases during the closure and over the weekend by leaving a message at the student’s school site as soon as they get a positive COVID-19 test result.
Anyone who feels ill or may have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested.
The message should include:
Child’s name
Date of positive result
When symptoms began
Phone number where the caretaker can be reached
“I appreciate the efforts of everyone to keep our students in schools and am happy we have been able to operate without a major disruption longer than many other districts in the state,” Washington said in the release. “I am optimistic that this one day closure in conjunction with MLK Day will increase the likelihood of our in-person operations continuing uninterrupted going forward … I appreciate your understanding in this matter and ask that you assist us in this effort. Please continue mitigation efforts in your daily lives, including possible vaccination or boosters for you and your family, limit your exposure to others by distancing yourself when possible, wear a mask while indoors, and stay home and get tested if you feel unwell or may have been exposed. I further ask that you consider working for or promote working for the district, particularly as a bus driver or substitute.”
More information about SPS COVID-19 planning and job openings can be found at stillwaterschools.com.
