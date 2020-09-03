The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting Stillwater had its largest-ever spike in positive daily COVID-19 cases at 73 on Thursday.
Stillwater smashed through the 1,000 total positive cases barrier, with 1,063. Stillwater is reported as having 348 active COVID-19 cases. There are 8,745 active cases in the state. Only Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman currently have more active cases than Stillwater.
Stillwater experienced a sight dip in the case count with 12 on Tuesday, but has been surging every other day since Aug. 27, when 37 cases were reported. That sparked five-straight days of more than 35 cases per day. There were 38 new cases reported Wednesday.
Across the state, Oklahoma has a total of 61,207 confirmed positive cases. There were 14 more deaths reported Thursday, with now 835 cumulative deaths reported in Oklahoma.
As of Thursday, there were 540 current hospitalizations across the state, reported by OSDH.
Most new cases are coming from the 18-35 age group. Oklahoma State University reported 121 positive cases out of 888 that were tested by University Health Services for the Aug. 24-20 week. The previous week, out of 3,931 students, only 30 had tested positive. Testing results are updated by OSU’s online dashboard every Tuesday for the previous week. The university has also launched a voluntary random testing effort, emailing 500 students earlier this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.