OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor Thursday announced new limits on indoor gatherings in a further bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said he is drafting an executive order that will limit attendance at indoor youth sporting events to four spectators per participant or 50% of building capacity — whichever is fewer. He will also limit all other indoor gatherings to 50% of building capacity. Churches, though, will be excluded from that requirement.
“With our First Amendment, I’m not going to limit the gathering of churches,” he said.
Stitt said he’ll also extend previous orders that require bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. — except for curbside and drive-thru services — and mandates that they space their tables at least 6 feet apart or install dividers in a bid to ensure social distancing.
State employees and visitors will also continue to be required to wear face coverings on state property.
Stitt said the new capacity restrictions would take effect no later than Monday and last at least 30 days.
“We want to lift those as soon as possible, but it’s really about hospital capacity right now,” he said. “Our nurses and doctors are exhausted. They need our help right now. Now is the time for us to do more in our fight against COVID-19. A vaccine is on its way, but it’s not here yet.”
He said the state is trying to balance the recommendations from the White House while observing what other states are doing. Limiting indoor capacity to 50% makes sense.
Stitt said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified restaurants, bars and sporting events as some of the most risky places to visit right now.
“I know this is a challenge, and these challenges will personally affect many Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “These are difficult and complex decisions. I want every Oklahoman to know I don’t take any of these decisions lightly.”
Dr. Lance Frye, the interim commissioner of health, said the state needed to do more to reduce cases and provide relief for hospitals and health care workers.
“I know they’re on the front lines and they’re exhausted,” Frye said. “They’re working day and night to give care to our sickest Oklahomans. That is why we’re announcing additional steps today.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.