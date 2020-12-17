OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor plans to pressure his State Board of Education appointees to pass a rule superseding local control, forcing districts to offer in-person instruction amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Parents and students, I hear you,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “I am fighting for you. Let me be very clear: I want every Oklahoma school child to have an in-person option in January. Period. We want every kid in the state of Oklahoma to have that opportunity.”
While Stitt said he doesn’t have the power to directly dictate that school districts reopen for in-person instruction, he said he’s encouraging the state Board of Education to do “whatever they can” to compel districts like Tulsa Public Schools to reopen their doors.
Getting students back into the classroom early next year is “non-negotiable,” said the Republican governor, who had been pushing for local control throughout the pandemic.
“The state Board potentially could pass some kind of rule that I think could supersede some of the [local] school districts,” Stitt said.
Local school boards currently have the power to decide when its safe to reopen for in-person instruction. While many districts have reopened amid the pandemic, others have continued to offer only virtual classes, much to the growing frustration of Stitt and some parents.
“That’s what breaks my heart the most is Hennessey, Adair, Guthrie, and all the schools around the state, for the most part — I think like 93% to 94% — have been in-person,” Stitt said. “But some of the schools have not made it in-person since last March, so almost a full year.”
In a bid to hasten a return to education normalcy, Stitt also announced Thursday that he’ll move preK-12 teachers and support staff up from Phase 3 to Phase 2 on the vaccine priority list. They’ll join first responders, health care workers, adults 65 and older and adults with comorbidities, those living and working in congregate locations, public health staff supporting front-line efforts, and senior state county and city government leaders in getting priority access to COVID-19 shots.
“Our teachers are on the front lines of this pandemic, and moving them up in priority is another tool we can give them to help everyone get back to school and keep them safe,” said Dr. Lance Frye, the state’s interim commissioner of health.
He said hopes he state will enter Phase 2 of its vaccination plan early next year. Vaccination will be optional for teachers.
All other critical infrastructure personnel still won’t be eligible to receive their vaccines until Phase 3.
The Pfizer vaccine is not yet approved for use in anyone under age 16, said Keith Reed, the state’s deputy commissioner of health.
“Moving teachers up in priority for this vaccine shows that we know teachers are critical as we continue to fight this pandemic,” said Ryan Walters, state secretary of education. “We know many of our students are falling behind academically. We must do everything we can for every Oklahoma student to ensure they have the best education possible, while minimizing the risks as best we can.”
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister also praised the decision to speed up vaccine access.
“Teachers are the heart and soul of our school community, and we cannot have school without them,” she said in a statement. “Allowing teachers to be among the top priority to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a tremendous move toward protecting the health of our hard-working teachers. I am grateful to Gov. Stitt for his decision to elevate K-12 teachers in the vaccine distribution plan.”
Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, said she commended Stitt’s decision and is pleased he agrees the best learning for children happens inside public school buildings.
“Every school district in Oklahoma has attempted in-school learning,” she said in a statement. “However, local school boards have been forced to move to blended or remote learning because state leaders have not take strong enough steps to stem community spread of COVID-19.”
Priest said the federal government has announced that Oklahoma is now No. 1 in the nation for its COVID-19 infection rate.
“This school year has been hard on students, families and educators,” Priest said. “Working through this pandemic is going to take all of us. It’s going to take leaders who will unite everyone, not pick fights.”
She said that while the vaccine announcement is “good news,” actual COVID-19 vaccination remains weeks away.
“Opening schools is just a soundbite until our leaders do whatever it takes to limit community spread,” Priest said. “What our students need are lasting solutions.”
In a Tweet, Tahlequah Public Schools board member Chrissi Ross Nimmo said her northeast Oklahoma district has tried its best to have in-person school as much as possible.
“But I am afraid the worst is yet to come!” she wrote. “Insisting schools open without requiring a statewide mask mandate is a dangerous message from our governor."
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
