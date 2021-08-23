One week into the semester, Oklahoma State University has strengthened the language it uses when urging students, faculty and staff to wear masks when gathering at indoor public spaces.
It remains to be seen how the change in language, which says masks are “expected” but isn’t really a change in policy, will have an effect on student behavior.
A majority of the students waiting in line for food or studying in the Student Union on Monday afternoon were not masked.
Only a handful of people walking outside were wearing masks, but open-air settings aren't part of the new guidance.
Some people could be seen holding their masks as they walked across campus Monday, an indicator that they had been wearing them or planned to put them on soon.
Music students Ana DeWitt and Taylor Weatherwax said they don’t wear theirs outside but put them on when they enter a building.
Their violin professor specifically asked her students to wear masks, so they do it. Other professors in the school of music have made the same request.
“A lot of staff members have very young children,” DeWitt said.
But it’s not possible to mask up in classes involving brass or woodwinds instrument or vocal performance, Weatherwax explained.
She gets frustrated when she sees students who don’t seem to be taking precautions, especially when they’re coughing or sneezing.
She does what she can.
“It feels like at this point, everyone is just looking out for themselves,” Weatherwax said. “I’m going to protect myself.”
Student Stephanie Hankins wore a mask as she dismounted her bicycle and secured it outside the Student Union. She said it’s just easier for her to leave it on when she’s riding across campus.
Not many of the other students in her classes have been wearing them so far, she said. One of her teachers brought masks and asked the class to put them on but only a few did.
A professor in the College of Education and Human Sciences who asked to not be named to avoid “outing” her students, told the News Press she is really trying to prevent having to go to virtual instruction.
It’s something her students have expressed concern about – they don’t want to be “yo-yoing back and forth” between in-person and online – but most of them aren’t masking up, she said.
Her students do a lot of group work seated at tables instead of desks, so distancing is more challenging and like many other professors, she has been asking them to wear masks.
She just had to notify her class that one of them tested positive for COVID-19, she said. At least two students approached her afterward, seeming very concerned. One student contacted her and said she wouldn’t be in class because her mother has a health condition that puts her at risk.
“But she wasn’t wearing a mask the first day,” the professor said. “So I’m confused.”
Udaya DeSilva is an associate professor of animal molecular genetics in OSU’s Department of Animal Science who teaches genetics to huge lecture halls of students majoring in science, many of whom plan to attend medical or veterinary school.
His classes are so large that last year one of them was moved first to the Totusek Livestock Arena then to the basketball courts in the Colvin Center to allow social distancing for about 250 students.
This year, his class was split into two smaller sections of 150 in a room designed for 235 students. DeSilva said it doesn’t allow full social distancing but it’s better.
What isn’t better is the number of students wearing masks in his class. He estimates there were seven out of 281 on the first day of the semester. It climbed to 12 and then to 17 but DeSilva says that’s still less than 5% of his students.
“And these are bright kids,” he said.
DeSilva has been dropping hints but that hasn’t been working, so at some point he’ll just ask them to cover up.
“If not, it will be a repeat of what happened last time and we’ll be completely online,” he said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
