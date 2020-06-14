Payne County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week, and they are starting to take a toll on the return of athletics.
Stillwater High sports teams were due to begin summer workouts this week, with football starting Monday and other teams such as softball and volleyball set to begin some time this week.
However, Stillwater Public Schools announced Sunday that all summer activities to start this week were canceled with a plan to revisit the situation Tuesday.
Just down the road, Perkins-Tryon announced Sunday it was canceling all school athletic workouts and events – including cheerleader tryouts – until July 15.
The message tweeted out that included a message from superintendent Joe McElroy, cited a positive test for the coronavirus “close to the athletic department” as reason for canceling athletics for the next month.
The message stated the school district would continue to monitor the situation and re-evaluate at the July 16 board of education meeting.
“The safety of our students, staff and community will always be our first priority,” the message from McElroy concluded.
The OSSAA voted prior to the start of June that they would leave the handling of pandemic to individual school districts, with several – especially in the metropolitan areas – electing to start summer workouts over the past few weeks.
The OSSAA announced last week that it will cancel the summer dead period – which had only started last summer – since high school athletes hadn’t been working or competing since early March.
