OKLAHOMA CITY — The state has procured 10,000 COVID-19 test kits but will continue to prioritize its public health supply for Oklahomans who are already hospitalized or classified as most vulnerable to the virus, officials said during a Friday briefing.
“But as we expand our testing capabilities, our goal is to really get those out there into the communities so that we can identify those positive cases and (begin) isolation and slowing down the transmission,” said Dr. Kayse Shrum, who serves as the state secretary of science and innovation.
She said the expanded testing capacity means the state can test suspected COVID-19 swabs at one of three Oklahoma laboratories and get results within 24 hours. Previously because of testing kit shortages, the state was sending COVID-19 swabs to a private laboratory. It has been taking several days to get results back, officials said.
“All states across the United States have been struggling trying get that reagent in order to run the labs,” Shrum said. “So regardless of where you live in Oklahoma, our goal is turn around those lab times.”
Oklahoma State University was able to use an existing contract with a commercial vendor to obtain the necessary testing reagent, which allowed the state to bypass the lengthy backlog of states waiting for the federally distributed kits, officials said.
In all, 322 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been eight deaths and 105 hospitalizations.
The state continues to wait on the results for nearly 300 more hospitalized individuals suspected of having COVID-19. Those are still pending in private laboratories, Gov. Kevin Stitt said.
Mobile testing sites, meanwhile, are operational in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
In the next few days, the state aims to expand those temporary mobile testing sites to locations in northwest and southwest Oklahoma, said Jerome Loughridge, the state secretary of health.
The state already ran sites in McAlester and Kay County. This was to get an idea of the transmission rates outside the two largest metro areas and practice standing up mobile clinics so they could be replicated in other locations, he said.
“We’ve now developed a model that can be swiftly spun up and moved to other locations,” Loughridge said.
But even with the increased capability, state officials said they plan to continue to allocate supplies to the elderly, vulnerable, hospitalized and health care workers, who may be infected.
Private labs can continue to be used to test other samples.
Currently, health care providers are determining who should be tested, so patients who think they're symptomatic should call their doctor, she said. Sick Oklahomans without physicians should call their local emergency room before coming in, she said.
But one person who was noticeably absent from Friday’s briefing were the state’s epidemiologists.
Stitt said they were working on modeling to predict the severity of the outbreak.
“Right now, I kind of have them holed up perfecting the modeling because that is going to determine our hospital needs, our ICU needs, our ventilator capacity,” Stitt said.
He said he’s given them until Monday to come up with final numbers.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.