As of this advisory, there are 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Greer County has been added to the list of counties now required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
There are an additional seven deaths:
Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65.
One in Greer County, a female older than 65.
One in Kay County, a male older than 65.
One in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Osage County, a male older than 65.
There are 30 total deaths in the state.
Drive-thru testing sites opened today:
Woodward from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center.
Altus from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Western Oklahoma State College.
Comanche from 2 p.m - 4 p.m. at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:
• No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.
• People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
• On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 719
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,248
Hospitalizations 219
Deaths 30
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 152
State Public Health Laboratory 150
Other 417
Total 719
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 6 0
05-17 9 0
18-35 111 0
36-49 138 1
50-64 194 8
65+ 261 21
Total 719 30
Age Range: 0-96 yrs Median Age: 58
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 364 12
Male 355 18
Total 719 30
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases/ Deaths
Adair 8 / 0
Beckham 1 / 0
Bryan 1 / 0
Caddo 1 / 0
Canadian 24 / 1
Carter 1 / 0
Cherokee 7 / 0
Choctaw 1 0
Cleveland 87 / 6
Comanche 21 / 0
Cotton 1 / 0
Craig 2 / 0
Creek 27 / 1
Custer 4 / 0
Delaware 8 / 0
Garfield 4 / 0
Garvin 7 / 0
Grady 3 / 0
Greer 2 / 1
Jackson 2 / 0
Kay 24 / 1
Latimer 2 / 0
Le Flore 1 / 0
Lincoln 5 / 0
Logan 4 / 0
Love 1 / 0
Mayes 5 / 1
McClain 9 / 0
Muskogee 13 / 1
Noble 5 / 0
Nowata 5 / 0
Oklahoma 192 / 10
Okmulgee 4 / 0
Osage 19 / 0
Ottawa 7 / 0
Pawnee 15 / 1
Payne 16 / 0
Pittsburg 2 / 0
Pontotoc 5 / 0
Pottawatomie 6 / 0
Rogers 4 / 0
Seminole 1 / 0
Sequoyah 2 / 1
Stephens 6 / 0
Texas 1 / 0
Tulsa 115 / 3
Wagoner 15 / 2
Washington 23 / 0
Total 719 / 30
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 1.
