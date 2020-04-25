The governor released his 3-phase plan for reopening Oklahoma businesses this week. His plan, based on the federal plan, starts the process to get Oklahomans back to work. Yet, several municipalities, including Stillwater, are not prepared for this process to begin before April 30. So, who’s the boss: (a) President Trump, (b) Governor Stitt or (c) Mayor Joyce?
The answer is (d) All of the above.
Rather than a clear “chain of command” of elected officials, our government is comprised of leaders from population cross-sections (from broad to narrow) that work together for the betterment of all. Although these cross-sections often overlap, when it comes to the daily working of our nation, state and cities, a teamwork mentality best distributes the workload.
The president is our highest elected official. He/she is the nation’s chosen representative in the global arena and expected to provide consensus and leadership for the nation. However, he/she must work with the US Congress, which is comprised of elected officials from each state that ultimately decides on the national policies and priorities.
The governor is our highest-elected state official and is our representative at the national level and is expected to provide consensus and leadership for our state. He/she must work with the state legislature, which is comprised of elected officials from districts all across the state that ultimately decides on state policies and priorities.
The mayor is the highest-elected official of a city or municipality. He/she must work with city councilors to decide on policies and ordinances that involve local communities, such as public safety, fire, police, commerce, etc.
At each level, multiple individuals must work together. They must also work with levels above and below. It may feel cumbersome at times but our founding fathers were deliberate in their structuring of government to safeguard against one person having too much power.
The president’s framework for reopening businesses across the nation is broad in scope. Gov. Stitt has taken that framework and catered it toward our state. Mayors continue to do the detail work by distilling this framework into actionable details.
Stillwater is a hub city for our surrounding rural communities. We are a destination for dining, entertainment and health care. Because of that, Mayor Joyce and our City Councilors are looking at how we can phase back to a working, thriving community while still guarding against the spread of the virus and overload of Stillwater Medical Center.
Leaders at all levels still urge citizens to follow CDC guidelines by keeping social distancing, wearing masks and practice effective handwashing hygiene. Special thanks to our healthcare workers, our city employees and our essential workers who have helped keep Stillwater operating during our Shelter in Place orders. Getting our state back to work is a gradual effort, one where we all play a part. Play safely.
I consider it a pleasure to serve this community in the legislature. If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding District 34, please don’t hesitate to email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call (405)557-7411. Also, if you come to the Capitol, stop by and say hello!
