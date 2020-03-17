Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce made an emergency declaration Tuesday that shuts down gyms, fitness facilities, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling alleys, skating rinks, private clubs, bars and lounges “located within the corporate limits of the City of Stillwater.” The closures begin Wednesday.
The new emergency order comes following new guidelines from the federal government on social distancing in light of the novel coronavirus. It runs through April 5, unless terminated earlier by proclamation.
“We realize the COVID-19 prevention strategies that have rolled out this week by schools, businesses, and all levels of government are concerning for community members,” Joyce said in a news release. “We empathize and want to thank Stillwater residents and businesses for their flexibility and willingness to make adjustments to their daily lives to help protect and promote the health and wellbeing of their neighbors.”
Also included in the order are dining-in options at restaurants and other eateries.
“Restaurant dining rooms and other dine-in service areas such as ‘food courts’ and ‘buffets’ shall be closed to the public until the expiration of this emergency declaration, although ‘pick up’ and ‘delivery service’ may remain open to the pubic and is encouraged until the expiration of this emergency declaration,” the proclamation reads.
Joyce has also prohibited gatherings of 50 or more people, “excepting political subdivisions and state entities over which the City of Stillwater has no control” and asks citizens to follow President Donald Trump’s guidelines to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
The City Council has called an emergency meeting for Wednesday to discuss COVID-19.
The City of Stillwater released a statement that core services would continue as usual, and that disconnection notices on utilities could be disregarded until Council considers an action at its March 23 meeting.
List of City closures are:
City-owned facilities closed to the public until April 5:
Stillwater Public Library
Stillwater Community Center
Stillwater Senior Center
Stillwater Parks and Recreation office
Senior Activity Center (closed indefinitely)
Park shelter rentals
All Stillwater park restrooms
Armory Open Gym
Lake McMurtry: tent & RV camping, restroom facilities
Activities and meetings cancelled until April 5:
Stillwater Community Center
Senior Activity Center
Stillwater Area Sports Association (SASA)
Stillwater Public Library – library outreach also cancelled
Municipal Court Dockets
Planning Commission
Stillwater Sister Cities
Board of Adjustment
Board of Drainage Appeals
Building Trades Board
Library Board
Sister Cities Council
Builders relations committee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.