In a recent change of plans, Stillwater High School seniors will now graduate in-person at Pioneer Stadium.
SPS Superintendent Marc Moore announced the change during Tuesday's Stillwater Board of Education meeting. Moore had originally announced a July 24 commencement at the Cox Arena in Oklahoma City.
SHS will hold to that same weekend, but Moore said after receiving feedback from the community, it was decided that people preferred the emotional connection they would get in Stillwater as opposed to moving it out of town.
“Some evaluations in making the (original) decision was seating capacity, if we had to maintain social distancing,” Moore said. “We looked at CDC guidelines and regulations. We would have to maintain those at both areas. Had to factor in working around extreme heat or a possible severe weather situation. We saw plusses and minus to each. What we ultimately decided is trying to hold to that original goal of the traditional graduation that our kids wanted … Since that time, we held such a strong value of having that one traditional in-person, we had to balance that of what’s the value of in-person versus something local and what the transportation problems might be.
“Last couple of days, had multiple conversations with individuals, feedback about how student attendance might not be what we think if we have it at the Cox center, and the emotional experience of having it in your own town, the issues we’ve had with people having to travel during COVID-19. As we’ve started getting this feedback, we started assessing our desire to have that in-person for the kids and holding to that, is it matching with our community and student values? I think what we’re seeing from the community is the value to have it in Stillwater and the value of having the experience related to here is a little bit stronger to what we initially evaluated it.
"In looking at this, talking to our team, assessing what we can or cannot do, what we’re going to look to do is go ahead and make the change from the Cox Arena to Pioneer Stadium during that same weekend.”
Board member Mitsi Andrews, and parent Carrie Hulsey-Greene, who signed up to be a public speaker on the Zoom meeting, wondered why more people weren’t looped into the decision in the first place.
“To say that I was disappointed when I received the email about the graduation decision is taking it lightly. I’m sure the entire board has received messages and emails from parents and businesses that were disappointed that Stillwater graduates must go to Oklahoma City for graduation ceremonies,” Andrews read from a prepared statement. “Our situation during the pandemic is not unique to Stillwater. Districts throughout the nation have been faced with difficult decisions. It required thinking outside the box to come up with creative solutions that honored our important graduates in a way that is both timely and appropriate given the circumstances. I’m pleased administration has been able to change course, and I do hope there will be wide input from stakeholders for what we decide in the future.”
Hulsey-Greene, who has been on the other side of news releases as a communications professional, said she was “immediately triggered” by the late evening Friday release.
“As soon as I saw that communication on a Friday, it immediately triggered,” she said. “I’ve been working in crisis communications now for 30 years, when an email goes out on a Friday, it’s for two reasons. Either you have to send it out that day because of health and safety, or you don’t want to take the negative response you’re going to get and you hope the weekend will buffer those responses. It was pretty clear to me this wasn’t a health and safety decision. It was frustrating to know that we had no say in it.”
Hulsey-Greene said the school and principal Uwe Gordon have been in constant contact on other matters, so why couldn’t they have used the same channels for a kind of survey?
“What was so upsetting was the lack of transparency in this decision. Uwe has been wonderful in sending out surveys, to my student at least, about instruction about what they’re doing after graduation and what transcripts need to be sent. I knew there was a capacity for us to have a survey or something, but I don’t know of any students or any parents who were brought into the process,” Hulsey-Greene said. “That’s what I was concerned about more than anything is one, shipping it to another town and leaving our businesses without that opportunity, and two, not having broad input from a lot of students and their parents…
“I would just say, there is a big group of parents who are willing to help with this, but nobody’s reached out. We haven’t had one email about ‘How can we help,’ or ‘How do you want to get involved’ or ‘What do you want in your graduation’, or ‘Seniors, do you want to show up would you rather have a virtual?’ I think that’s where you should have started, is with transparency and an openness into the process and then you wouldn’t have to be chasing courses.”
Gordon, in answer to a question from board member Camille DeYong about possible alternative celebrations for the month of may, mentioned some of the thinking that has gone into their decision making.
“I saw other districts putting out multiple plans and as those dates came up, those plans faded. It took more and more away from those activities,” Gordon said. “We were focused more on graduation. We had other activities planned for this last week, but our focus had been on deal with graduation and getting to kids graduation. We’re still doing learning and kids are still submitted projects, taking a lot of our time is well. We have planned some activities all along, we were just focused on graduation.
“The dates changed so quickly for everybody. Our hopes were to get back into Gallagher-Iba, and we heard there were dates changing for opening campus, we thought we may have another shot at that. That’s kind of been our focus. That’s not to blame anybody, we were just looking for clarification and communications were hard to do.”
Gordon said it is often easier for smaller schools to pull off those kind of celebrations as opposed to larger schools. DeYong mentioned a photos Jenks had published and a parade that Bixby held.
“If you look at some of those activities, I’ve talked to the people at Jenks and Union,” Gordon said. “Bixby, what I saw from that is a lot of violation of social distancing, there were kids getting out of their cars high-fiving each other. My job is to make it safe for my kids and to educate my kids. I think adhering to social distancing, that’s a priority for us.”
Gordon and Moore each said the school was planning more alternative and virtual celebrations, including next week’s “Celebrate SHS Graduates Week.” Moore said it will include slideshows and videos on social media among other things.
“We’re trying to get community members, places of worships, businesses, to start putting stuff up on signs. We’re already seeing some we’ve got some local banks that have requested names of our graduates,” he said.
He said the finale will be a kind of drive-through tour for graduates.
“Anything we can do to lift our kids up and honor them as they are going through their last year,” Moore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.