After announcing Friday that Stillwater Public Schools would continue in-person instruction for the second week of classes, Superintendent Marc Moore announced Sunday that he had revised his decision based on the number of new COVID-19 infections.
Moore told the News Press on Friday that he would continue to monitor the situation and his decision could change over the weekend.
"The Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System report on August 21 designated Payne County in the YELLOW category based on new coronavirus cases from Friday, August 14, through Thursday, August 20. Since last Thursday’s reporting, the Oklahoma Health Department has reported a significant number of new coronavirus cases, resulting in Payne County reaching an ORANGE 1 designation for three consecutive days with today’s population adjusted number exceeding 20 new cases per day on average for the past week. The threshold for Orange 1 is 14.39," Moore wrote in a social media post. "Due to this new information and district safety protocols calling for additional measures when community-wide spread of coronavirus increases, all SPS schools will observe ORANGE 1 from August 24 - 28."
SPS school sites will be closed Monday so the district can distribute laptops and Wifi hotspots to students who need them and distance learning will commence on Tuesday.
Moore said distance learning could continue into the following week if local infection numbers don't drop significantly.
The district is using a COVID-19 threat assessment map released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health every Friday to determine whether students go to school in-person or online. Moore said he also consults with local health authorities and other institutions to make the determination.
It has become clear in recent days that some positive test results are not included in the cases counted in the Health Department reports.
As of Friday, the district was barely within the parameters for code yellow according to the Health Department, but new cases reported over the weekend pushed it into the first level of code orange, which entails a shift to on-line classes until numbers drop. Stillwater alone had 21 new cases on Sunday.
Moore said he was aware of the growing numbers over the past week when he made the initial announcement on Friday.
“I’d hoped that the numbers over the weekend would show a downward trend,” Moore said. “Unfortunately that wasn’t the case, and out of concern for the health of our students, their families, staff, and community, we felt it was necessary to transition to distance learning for this week.”
Moore said he respects that families rely on the many services that public schools provide, including, in many cases, their children being in school for work schedules.
"As much as I did not like making a Sunday afternoon announcement, student and staff health has been at the forefront of every decision and after seeing the numbers, I believe this is the best choice available," Moore said Sunday night.
The decision to go virtual for at least the next week was made when new numbers were released on Sunday, Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa said. He said the district is working out arrangements with the Child Nutrition Program to ensure students get fed. It will be communicating the specifics as the details are worked out.
Moore said the district knows families selected the traditional learning option out of a desire for face-to-face instruction, which the district will try to honor as much as it can.
"SPS values traditional, in-person learning and does not take this decision lightly, but keeping student and staff health and safety at the forefront of our decisions, we believe COVID-19 conditions necessitate a change to Distance Learning at this time," Moore wrote. "If you have specific questions, please contact your school."
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
