Payne County Youth Services and Tiger Drug of Stillwater will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the Stillwater Community Center.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone age 12 and up (under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult).
Pre-registration is available at https://form.jotform.com/211384434059152 ; walk-ins are also welcome. Anyone age 12-18 who receives the COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic will receive a free t-shirt (2 design options available) and be entered in a prize drawing; names will be drawn for prizes after the second vaccine clinic on June 25 when the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available.
"We hope to educate and encourage youth in the community to get vaccinated against COIVD-19 before returning to school in the fall," Payne County Youth Services said in a statement. "We want to encourage peer-to-peer advocacy for the vaccine, and that’s where the T-shirts and prizes come into the picture.
"Special thanks to Stillwater Medical Center, Dearringer’s, and Eskimo Joe’s for sponsorship of the t-shirts and prizes as well as Tiger Drug for providing the vaccine and qualified personnel to administer the shot. Together, we can work toward a safer community for our youth and beyond!"
For more information, contact PCYS at 405-377-3380 or go to pcys.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.