Police cruisers from Stillwater and Oklahoma State University police departments filed into the parking lot of Stillwater Medical Center mere minutes before 8 p.m. Monday, and what happened next was a show of lights and sirens showing support for the staff inside.
In an event referred to as “Headlights for Hope” that has been sweeping the nation, a group of police officers - along with several citizen vehicles - flashed their headlights and honked horns to thank the health providers who are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stillwater citizens, including OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton, participated in the event last week for the first time in front of SMC.
Citizens are planning to continue the weekly tradition for the foreseeable future - though some expressed the possibly of going later than 8 p.m. as the sun is beginning to set later in the day.
Included in the flashing hazard lights, the police cruisers also turned on their red and blue strobe lights and when citizens began to honk horns, officers began utilizing their cruiser sirens.
Shortly before the group dispersed - after approximately 10 minutes in front of SMC - one police cruiser used their vehicle's loud speaker to play a portion of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings.”
