Westhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation canceled its recovery walk one day after it made its big debut.
The recovery walk was scheduled at 2 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the sole purpose of celebrating those who recovered from coronavirus. Thursday morning Becky Criner, the new administrator at Westhaven, informed the News Press the recovery walk would be canceled until further notice.
"We would like to consistently see everyone test negative for two weeks before continuing the walk," Criner said.
Criner said administration didn't think it was good to have people moving around when the virus was still present.
As of now 39 residents have tested positive and 17 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"It's all in the safety of our residents and staff," Criner said.
There isn't a set time for when the recovery walk will resume.
